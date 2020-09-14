Rivera (nee Neris), Asuncion, - 79, of Mullica Township, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. She was born May 23, 1941 in Caguas, PR. She moved to New Jersey in 1974. Upon moving to New Jersey she worked in the food service industry at Resorts Hotel and Casino, as well as the Hilton Hotel and Casino. Asuncion was a hardworking and dedicated mother to her four sons. Asuncion was a fighter to the very end and will be remembered for her courage and strength. Her faith and never-ending love for her friends and family was inspirational. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is predeceased by her husband, Candido Rojas Rivera. She is survived by her four sons, Gerald Rivera of Oxon Hill, Md., Julio Rivera of Atlantic County, NJ, Javier Rivera (Veronica) of Galloway, and Guillermo Rivera (Maria) of Jessup, Md. She was also the beloved grandmother to Monique Korte, Anthony Joseph Rivera, Marcus Gerald Rivera, Erica Alexis Rivera, Dominic Guillermo Rivera and Arielle Elise Rivera, and great grandmother to Anthony Joseph Rivera, Jr. A mother's love never dies. It lives on in the hearts of her children and grandchildren. It lives in eternity. May you rest in peace. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 PM on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
