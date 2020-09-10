GARWOOD, BARBARA (nee Eger), - of Somers Point, beloved wife and best friend of Edward F. Garwood Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and adoring sons on September 4th, 2020. Barbara was born July 23, 1946, in Atlantic City NJ, the daughter of Frederick and Rose Madeline Eger. Barbara, or "Bobby" to her friends from Holy Spirit HS, graduated in 1964. She was an active student who supported the Spartans as a cheerleader. She had a passion for numbers that led to a bookkeeping position at Atlantic Coast TV Cable where she found her soul mate. She took time off to raise her 3 boys and loved being a caring and nurturing baby sitter for a number of families where she touched the hearts of children that were in her care. Barbara went back to the joys of bookkeeping. Upon retiring, she volunteered her time and energy to the Grace Place Ecumenical Food Pantry helping serve those who needed a hand and she was a regular at Our Lady of Sorrows adoration. She was a loving and caring friend who always took time for those who needed an ear. The beach was her playground and she would let nothing (except the occasional west wind or thunderstorm) keep her from walking along the shoreline, playing in the water with her grandchildren, talking to a friendly beach neighbor, or sitting and reading a good book. The rest of her time she was with her beloved soul mate and partner, Big Ed. Together for more than 50 years and the epitome of love and devotion, they were inseparable as are best friends and soul mates. She was a loving, devoted, and active mother who treasured her time with her husband, sons, and grandchildren. Whether at the beach, sporting fields, or family dinners, she was happiest amongst family. She is survived by her devoted husband Edward F. Garwood Jr., and her loving children Edward III, Brian and Katie, Gregory and Kristin; her dear grandchildren, Eddie Boy, Jenna, Charlotte, Brian, Kevin, Abigail, Owen, Gregory, Avery, and Baby; her beloved brothers and sisters Frederick and Eileen Eger, Beth and Jay Ford, Anthony (Bud) and Maryann Eger, and Madeline DaPrato (Eger); as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. A small intimate family mass will be held at St. Joseph RC Church in Somers Point on September 12 2020 at 10 AM. Memorial contributions in memory of Barbara Garwood and family may be made to the Grace Place Ecumenical Food pantry at 11 E. Dawes Ave. Somers Point NJ 08244, Phone: 609-927-9982 (Pantry), 609-927-3082 (Church). Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.



