Strawn, Barbara Jean (Wolfrom), - 88, of Absecon, departed this life Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Preferred Care Center in Absecon, New Jersey. She was 88. Born 1931 in Lumberton, New Jersey, the daughter of Louis and Gertrude (Greenwald) Wolfrom. She was a 1950 Graduate of Rancocas Valley. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to work in Real Estate. Meeting and marrying Robert Darwin Strawn (deceased 2012) in 1953 and becoming a military wife, after moving with the military for serval years, they settled back in New Jersey. Barbara retired in 1996 from Atlantic City Medical Center, where she worked in SPD as a sterile processing technician. Barbara was a loving, kind, giving person, always willing to help anyone in need. A devoted Mother, she raised 4 children alone after her divorce. She was devoted to family; her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to read, garden, and host her many siblings for family gatherings. Predeceased by brothers, Lester, Kenneth, Louis, and two sisters, Norma Buser, Mary Schoonover, she is survived by one brother, Joseph Wolfrom, Vera Beach Florida, two sons, Jeffery Strawn and daughter-in-law Regina, Galloway, New Jersey, David Strawn and partner Jeanie Ford, Elwood, New Jersey, two daughters, Christine Kilgarriff and son-in-law Robert Kilgarriff, Apple Valley, Minnesota, Noreen Merten and son-in-law Rudy Merten, Elwood, New Jersey, six grandchildren, Michael Kilgarriff, Brooke Bosacker, Sean Kilgarriff, Amanda Busciacco. David Strawn, and DJ Strawn, along with great-grandchild Cora Bosacker, and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the attending medical team and nurses at AtlanticCare Hospital, and Care teams at PreferredCare in Absecon, New Jersey for their care and kindness during the final days. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 10:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, 461 Main St., Lumberton, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. www.perinchief.com