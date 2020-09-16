1/1
Bernice V. (Chambers) Durr
Durr, Bernice V. (nee Chambers), - 93, of Mizpah, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020. A loving wife, mother, and friend, she is predeceased by her husband JD, daughter Chichita, son Jay Pierre, and great-grandson Bailey. Bernice leaves to cherish her memory five children, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great- grand children, nieces, and nephews. She was loved and will truly be missed. A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10am to 11:30am. Final Resting place; Atlantic County Veterans' Cemetery, Estell Manor, at 12 noon. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2020.
