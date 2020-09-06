Betty Ann Rundio

Rundio, Betty Ann, - 73, of Egg Harbor City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, at home following a courageous six-year battle with cancer. Growing up in Egg Harbor City, Betty Ann was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, where she served as a Lecturer and Eucharistic Minister. She volunteered at Seashore Gardens Living Center with her highly anticipated "Baking with Betty" sessions. She was also the office manager at Senn Oil Company, always greeting customers with a smile and lively conversation. The title of her favorite hymn, "Always Stay Humble and Kind," exemplifies Betty Ann's life. A caring, giving, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, she was always putting the needs of others before herself. She found some of her greatest joy in the kitchen and feeding countless others with everything from her German potato salad to her famous zucchini muffins and blueberry and apple pies. Family was most important to Betty Ann. And Sunday dinners were special occasions for Betty Ann, giving her the chance to spend quality time with her family. An avid traveler, Betty Ann enjoyed seeing the world with her husband, Henry. The two spent years on the seas, cruising to countries throughout the Caribbean and Europe. Some of their greatest travels were a trip to Israel, a pilgrimage to Spain, and a visit to Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. Betty Ann was never one to stay still but was always on the move. The daily two-mile morning walks were an inspiration to all her neighbors. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Henry; her son, Henry III (Sandy); her daughters, Stacey, Missy, Rhean Zippilli (Christopher), Deana Bielli (David); her grandchildren Henry Rundio IV, Allyson and Anna Bielli, C.J. and Colin Zippilli; her sisters Mary Lou Senn (Jon) Cathy Eicholtz (William), Susan Bright (Edward); her brother Eugene Broker (Roberta) and preceded in death by her sister Jeanne Bolton and her brother Michael Broker. The family requests masks be worn during the viewing and church services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Camden. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, from 6 pm to 8 pm and on Tuesday, September 8, from 9 am to 10:30 am at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. Mass of the Resurrection St. Nicholas R.C. Church 525 St. Louis Ave Egg Harbor City, NJ Tuesday, September 8, at 11:00 am, with interment to follow to Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.saracenofuneralhome.com