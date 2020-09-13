1/1
Bonnie Fleming
1955 - 2020
FLEMING, BONNIE, - 65, of Galloway Township, entered into eternal rest on Tues. Sept 8th surrounded by her family and her partner Brian M Bishop of Galloway.

Bonnie was born March 27 ,1955 daughter of Douglas and Mildred(Laechenauer) Fleming of Bernardsville NJ. She was a graduate of Bernards High School and Stockton State College. She retired after a long career in Property Management throughout Atlantic, Ocean and Cape May counties. Also a career in the casino industry as Director of Purchasing.

She enjoyed and cared for every person she met in many ways. Her two cats Boo and Tia were her pride of the home.

In addition to her companion Brian M Bishop of Galloway, she is survived by her brother and sister in law Bruce and Sherry Fleming of Grantville, PA, a nephew Zach Fleming and his fiancé Valerie Fantaski and their daughter Chloe.

Bonnie has served God during her whole life with us. She has peacefully started her next Journey to welcome all that she knew in this life when they arrive in her new paradise. Bonnie has done miracles for me, Brian, and my need for not only a genuine woman, but a woman that helped me recreate my life. I will live on in my life and have her memory to continue to grow and honor my time with her. God Bless.

Donations in Bonnie's memory can be sent to: The Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401Absecon Blvd Atlantic City, NJ 08401 in support of their hard work and all animals we have seen receive care.

Services and Columbarium inurnment @ St. Mark and All Saints Church in Galloway, NJ and will be announced at a later date via this publication. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-344-1101
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
Bonnie gave me my start in the Atlantic City casino industry. I’ll always remember the days on Virginia Ave., then Delilah Rd.
Bonnie was tough but fair. She was respected by all in the purchasing industry. She loved her Porsche too. So sad to learn of her passing. Condolences to her loved ones.
Jimmy Pasquale
Coworker
