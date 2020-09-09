1/1
Carmalline "Millie" (DiNardo) Ordile
Ordile, Carmalline "Millie" (DiNardo), - 90, of Ventnor, passed away at Penn Presbyterian Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born November 9, 1929, in Philadelphia, and known as "Millie Ordile from Philly", she also lived in Atlantic City and Ventnor City, graduated from Atlantic City High School (1947), and worked as the Principal's and Superintendent's Secretary for the Ventnor City Board of Education until retiring in 1992. Upon retirement, she remained active as a Greeter for St. James R.C. Church and loved her part-time job working at Myriam's Dream Bookbindery. Survivors include her children, Anthony (LouAnn Robinson), Bellmawr, NJ, Joseph (Christine Tobin), Andover Township, NJ, Rosemarie Ordile, Canyon Country, CA; her grandchildren, Kaitlin R. Ordile, Kristy L. Howarth (Joseph), Lia A.Tirpack (Andrew) and Joseph A. Ordile (Kara Fecanin); her great-grandchildren (Dylan and Madison Tirpack, and Joseph A. Ordile, IV). Millie was predeceased by parents, Anthony and Rose DiNardo; Brother, Anthony DiNardo, Jr; Husband, Joseph A. Ordile; and daughter, Ann Marie Ordile. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or American Cancer Society. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10th, 6:30-8:30pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Mass of Christian Burial will be held the next day on Friday, September 11th, 11:00am at St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor NJ 08406. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2020.
