Carolyn Elizabeth Tennant
1963 - 2020
Tennant, Carolyn Elizabeth, - 57, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Helen Tennant and Jamal Dawud. Carolyn attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a 1981 graduate of Atlantic City High School. Carolyn worked as a teacher's aide for the Tennant Family Day Care in Atlantic City. She was a member of the Greater Love Chapel in Elwood, New Jersey, where she was: a member of the choir, Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and usher. She was preceded in death by: father, Jamal Dawud; paternal grandmother, Christine L. Sims; maternal grandparents: Tommie and George Thomas Tennant; great aunt, Mary Crawford; brother, Bruce Montague; grandson, Micah Tennant; aunts, Janie Jones, Gyrene Williams, Gwendolyn Tennant, and Joyce McKethan. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory: children, Anthony McQueen, Jr., Angela, and Amelia Tennant; mother, Helen Tennant; brother, Angelo Tennant, Sr.; sister, Monica Tennant; uncles, Bernard Tennant, Sr. (Margie), Raymond Tennant; aunts, Odessa Tennant-Roberts (Edward), Delores Blocker, Carolyn Seldon; six grandchildren; niece, Erica Tennant; nephew, Angelo Tennant, Jr. and a host of other family members and friends. A visitation will be 9AM to 11AM Friday, September 18, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 706-708 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Greater Love Chapel, 279 Prince Albert Street, Elwood, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
301 Absecon Blvd
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 345-6305
