Or Copy this URL to Share

Carrie Nell Scott Shuford



Ms. Carrie Nell Scott Shuford, 86, of Morristown, N.J., formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Carrie graduated Ridgeview High School (1953). She is survived by two daughters, Carrie Y. Brown of Bladenboro and Kathy Shuford, Morristown; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Scott Jr. of Tobyhanna, Pa.; and sister, Betty J. Primus of Hickory. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at South Cemetery, Hickory. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1980 is serving the Shuford family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store