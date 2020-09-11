Kane Halpin Pollakis, Cassie Catherine Marie, - 84, of Vineland, Went to the Lord on Aug. 27th surrounded by her loving children. Cassie was 1 of 8 children born & raised in South Phila. To Ignatius & Catherine Kane (McKay) both Irish immigrants. After moving to Vineland, raising her children & tending to the farm she became an LPN & then went to Stockton state college to get her BS degree as a social worker. Cassie attended church 7 days a week & twice every Sunday. She belonged to St.Rose of Lima in Newfield NJ & attended, Calvary chapel in Vineland NJ & also attended services at Truth Baptist Church in Newfield NJ. Cassie LOVED GOD & served him in every capacity she could by volunteering & teaching CCD, was a Eucharistic minister & a lecture. She also volunteered at St. Rose church by cleaning the rectory weekly. Cassie belonged to the sisters of the rosary & became a Carmelite. Her biggest joy in life was to serve the Lord, share the love of God, help others & live life to the fullest with family & friends. Cassie worked at the NJ veterans home as a nurse, & later for the state of NJ as a social worker. Cassie is survived by her loving children, Margaret-Peggy Bertrand (Scott), Marie Halpin Gallo (Rick), Catherine-Katie Schelder (Steve), Jimmy Halpin, Isabel-Missy Halpin, her former & much loved son in law Jim Allen, Ollie Ryan (Mike), her Stepchildren, John Gavin, Liz Woodlin, Isabella Halpin (Pat), siblings, Peggy Squillante, Maryann Teschner, Joseph Kane, Elizabeth-Betty Crowley (Jim), sister-in-laws, Elizabeth-Betty Kane, Helen Kane, cousin Sally Kelly Martino, many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great, & great great grandchildren, her family & friends of Bill W & Dr. Bob. Predeceased by her beloved parents Ignatius & Catherine Kane, husband George Pollakis, brothers John, Patrick, Peter, grandson Robert-Bobby Halpin & her great-great-grandson Seamus Olivo. A celebration of life service will be at St. Isidores church on Sat. Sept 12th @ 11am, 1655 Magnolia rd. Vineland NJ 08361. In lieu of flowers please feel to make a donation to any of these charities Cassie loved: Eastern service workers 53 E. Washington ave. Pleasantville NJ Pennies in Action/Breast cancer research. www.penniesinaction.org
Diabeties Training camp www.diabetiestrainingcamp.com
Due to COVID restrictions & limited space we kindly request family & invited guests only.