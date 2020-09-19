Sceia, Charles R. Jr., - 55, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1983. Charlie was a Foreman for C. Abbonizio Contractors Inc. where he worked for many years and was an active member of the Laborers Local 172. He was a former member of the Hammonton Sons of Italy, Assumption Society, Swamp Rats Four Wheel Drive Club, and the Antler Shack Gun Club. He is survived by his loving wife Tania A. Sceia (nee Crescenzo), his daughter Katherine Sceia Quigney (Sean), and son Charles Sceia (Stephanie) all of Hammonton. Also surviving are his parents Charles and Marie Sceia, brothers Tony Sceia (Nancy), Michael Sceia, and Kevin Friel, and his sister Karen Friel Marro (Dan). He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Sunday, September 20th from 5:00-8:00pm and Monday, September 21st from 8:30-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Semper Fido Inc, 131 Kenilworth Rd Marlton, NJ 08053. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ.