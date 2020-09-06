Wescoat, Chester A., Sr., - 82, of Mullica, left this world on September 4, 2020. He was born in Nesco, NJ He is predeceased by his daughter, Dawn and his son, David. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy, his children; Debbie (Aaron), Tammy, Chet Jr. (Debbie) and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved hunting with the boys and fishing, hanging out in his hunting club BisBucks! A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 6pm until 8pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A Service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Head of the River Cemetery Tuckahoe, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deborah Hospital, Browns Mills, NJ.



