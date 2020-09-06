1/
Daniel E. "Dan" Reardon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reardon, Daniel E. "Dan", - 85, of Northfield, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Dan was born in Atlantic City to the late Wilton and Hilda (Brown) Reardon. He was raised in Ventnor and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1953. He attended Georgia Tech where he received his Bachelors' Degree in Ceramic Engineering. He then moved to Pittsburgh where he was employed at Harbison Walker Refractories for 8 years. After moving back to the area, he worked for Lenox China in Pomona for over 28 years retiring in 1997. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Most importantly he loved to play games with his grandkids. Dan was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Atlantic County Game Preserve in Estell Manor. Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Lois (nee Winneberger) and their children Daniel S. Reardon (Kathy) and Linda E. Gazsi (Steven). He is the proud grandfather of Daniel C. Reardon, Paul A. Reardon, Scott E. Reardon, George C. Gazsi, and Donald J. Gazsi and great-grandfather of Daniel B. Reardon, Zoey M. Reardon, and Hannah B. Reardon. He is also survived by his sister Carol Waters of Margate. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Sonya Mulvihill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Services for Dan on Thursday, September 10, 2020, At 1 PM at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Ave. Egg Harbor Twp. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Grace Lutheran Church, 11 East Dawes Ave. Somers Point, NJ 08244. To share your fondest memory of Dan please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609) 646-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved