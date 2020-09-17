Deborah Tucker

Tucker, Deborah, - 68, of Palermo, died at Shore Memorial Hospital on September 15, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in Palermo, NJ, and graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School in 1969. Deborah worked for the City of Ocean City until her retirement in 2013. She enjoyed spending her time with her granddaughters Kayleigh and Noelle. Survived by her husband Walter Tucker, Daughter Leigh (Bob) Rixey, Granddaughters Kayleigh, and Noelle Rixey, Sister in Law Marge (and the late Walter) Faulls, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Margaret Faulls. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 11 o'clock in Seaside Cemetery, 559 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Holy Redeemer Home Care 1801 RT9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.