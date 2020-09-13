Armato, Derek, - 50, of Little River, S.C., On Monday, September 7, 2020, Derek Armato loving father of two children and two grandchildren passed away at the age of 50. Derek was born on September 2, 1970 in Hammonton N.J. He grew up in Richland and graduated from BRHS in 1988. He then moved to Little River S.C. Derek had a passion for music that was with him till the end. He was a singer, song writer and a musician. He was at his best when he was performing. He loved his family but music was his second love. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his parents John & Marie Armato and Shaaron & John Renart; two daughters Aja and Abigail; two grandchildren Nova and Noah; his sister Lauren Ritenour and her husband Brad; nephew Bryce; niece Brooke and former wife Tracy Newell- Armato; as well as his aunts, uncle and cousins. A funeral home visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16 from 5pm to 7pm followed by a memorial service beginning at 7pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Derek may be made to Angels In Motion, 903 Walnut Avenue, Northfield, NJ 08225 or Hope One, 132 Bonita Drive, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com