Mosca, Dolores M. (née Bo), - of Margate, NJ and Melbourne, FL Aug. 26, 1932 - Aug. 31, 2020. Dolores passed peacefully in Melbourne, Florida on August 31st, at the age of 88. She is survived by children William (Kathryn) Mosca, Jr. of Bedminster, NJ, Kenneth (Isabelle) Mosca of Ventnor, NJ, Michael (Ivelise) Mosca of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Maria (Harry) Southard of Mount Laurel, NJ; her brother Joseph Bo of Easton, PA; ten loving grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is predeceased by her parents Mario and Giovana Bo, her sister Jeanne (Ray) Esposito, and her husband of 57 years, William K. Mosca Sr. Dolores was born on Aug. 26, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, at Methodist Hospital. As a child, she loved Coney Island trips, singing, painting, and ballroom dancing. She graduated from St. Joseph Commercial School in Brooklyn in 1950, where she celebrated all of the sacraments and received many academic accolades. Her work at the Brooklyn Museum would be the start of a lifelong career dedicated to service excellence, creativity, and community. She loved taking flying lessons in sea planes and was known for her fashion sense which developed into her life-long personal style. After her marriage to Bill on June 18, 1955, the couple briefly moved to Pottsville, PA, and in 1956 they moved to their final hometown of Margate. The couple purchased their beloved shore home where they raised four children, and many pets including Dolores' beloved West Highland terriers. She served as administrative assistant to a series of pastors at Blessed Sacrament Church of Margate, Epiphany Church of Longport and St. Lucy's Church of Winslow Township, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church of Glassboro, while singing weekly in the church choir, serving as president of the Altar Rosary Society, Holy Name Society, and endless church committees. Dolores graduated from Atlantic Cape Community College in 1975 and worked as a real estate agent with Bloom Realty for 25 years. She was a proud Red Hat lady, never missed a year of The Charity League bazaars, and had a pin from every year to prove it. She and Bill were active trainers for Literacy Volunteers of America, regular volunteers at Shore Medical Center, and they won the Atlantic County Senior Talent show, singing, and dancing while Dolores played the mandolin. They received official proclamations for their work with FACES 4 Autism, and Dolores helped raise thousands for C-Sure playground in Ventnor. Everyone was welcome at their table and Dolores always made sure that people felt included. In her retirement, she traveled the world extensively, then decided to make Victoria Landing in Melbourne, Florida her home. Everyone became family with Dolores, and she was known for her humor, her painting, dancing, decorating prowess, birdwatching, and great friendships. Her faith, strong ties to family, and never-ending love of life inspired generations. All are welcome to attend a viewing scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd. Linwood, NJ, a funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10th at 10am at Holy Trinity Parish/Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate, NJ. The burial will take place after the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to FACES 4 Autism, PO Box 2341, Ventnor, NJ 08406. The family would like to thank caregivers, hospital workers, and staff at Victoria Landing for their dedication and care. Our beautiful mother. A mother's love never dies. It lives on in the hearts of her children and grandchildren. It lives in eternity. Rest In Peace, Mom. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com