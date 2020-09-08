Martin, Donald Alexander, Sr., - 89, of Titusville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Newark, N.J. he was the son of the late Alexander and Pauline (Towne) Martin. He spent 30 years living in Northfield, N.J., working at N.A.F.E.C. in Pomona. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Donald was an air traffic controller for the majority of his life. He retired from Pompano Beach Air Park in Pompano Beach, FL in 1983. Donald was a highly intelligent individual who designed radar displays/systems and air traffic control tower layouts as well as an active controller in ACY and San Juan, P.R., among other facilities. He also owned "Martin's Lake" until August 1973, a source of fun and great memories for all. Donald was a member of the Air Traffic Union (PATCO) and MENSA. He enjoyed coin collecting, ocean fishing, and pranking people. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his son, Donald Jr., daughter-in-law, Tracie Martin, daughter, Barbara Stakk, and his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Scott Martin. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donald's Life Celebration Graveside service on September 11th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Donald, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.