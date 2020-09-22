1/1
Douglas Adams
Adams, Douglas, - 37, of New Gretna, NJ passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, NJ Doug has been a lifetime area resident. He worked for Shoreline Construction and Great Bay Marina. Doug was skilled with his hands and was talented at woodworking, electrical work, building trucks, and mechanical work among many other things. He enjoyed spending time on the water boating and riding motorcycles. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jackie Adams in 2016 and cousin Jeremy Cramer in 2016. He is survived by loving daughter Alexis Adams of New Gretna, parents Benjamin and Joan Adams of New Gretna, brother Benny Adams (Danielle) of Galloway, Father-in-Law, and Mother-in-Law Tom and Anna Paxton of Little Egg Harbor, many aunts, uncles, cousins, his buddies Matt and Eddie and his dog Star. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home is operating at 25% occupancy capacity as per NJ executive order. Please note that all visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-6060
