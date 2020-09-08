Rehill, Edward M., - 83, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Edward M. Rehill, Sr., and Margaret (Vellozi) Rehill. He was the devoted husband of Rosemarie (Lerro) Rehill with whom he spent 56 blissful years. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Ed was a mechanical contractor working for Thermec, Inc., for 20 years and then owned and operated EMR Corporation from 1985 until retirement in 2016. Ed was a member of the Brigantine Rowing Club, former President, and was extremely proud to have the boathouse named in his honor. He also coached Holy Spirit High School girls crew for over 30 years and was elected to the Holy Spirit High School Hall of Fame. He was also instrumental in starting and running the Brigantine Hockey League for many years. Ed loved rowing, skiing, bike riding, coaching, and was a certified pilot. He was a member of Pipefitters Union Local 322 for over 50 years. He was well known throughout the community for his love of nutrition and fitness. Ed embodied the virtues of strength, confidence, hard work, loyalty, leadership, and was a mentor to many. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife, Roey Rehill; children, Thomas (Michele) Rehill, Theresa (Mark) Aaron, Edward (Monica) Rehill III, Michael (Lisa) Rehill; grandchildren, Matt, Sarah, Brady, Erika, Nicholas, Danille, Austin, Madison; brother, Thomas (Nancy) Rehill; sisters, Patricia Patterson, Maryann Ferguson, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Ryan Rehill. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ed's Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00am at St Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th St., South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203 on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Final Commendation and farewell will be at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 and/or the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 and/or Brigantine Rowing Club, 598 Bayshore Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Edward, please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.