Wagner, Edwina Liggins "Winnie", - 91, of Ocean City, died in her home in Ocean City, NJ on September 14, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Edwina lived in the Germantown area of the city. She attended Little Flower High School in Philadelphia and studied fashion design at Drexel University and at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She married former Ocean City, NJ, Councilmember Roy J. Wagner on June 8, 1951. Their nearly 70-years of marriage led them to many places including Glen Cove, NY where they lived for over 35-years and lastly to their home of more than 20-years in Ocean City. Edwina, who was known as Winnie to her family and friends, worked for many years in New York City in the world of high fashion. She was also a tried and true volunteer. That was especially so when she moved to Ocean City and volunteered at St. Damien's Parish as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and as a regular at the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Winne was also fond of lending a hand at the Ocean City Historical Museum and was a fixture at the city's Wednesday-night "beach walk" program. Additionally, she loved to dress up and volunteer each New Year's Eve and greet guests to Ocean City's First Night celebration. Survivors include her husband of 69-years Roy Wagner, her daughter Stephanie Wagner Persico (Frank) of Fulton, Md., two grandchildren, Lauren McCarthy (Timothy) of Alexandria, Va. and Robert Persico (Maranda) of Agoura Hills, Ca., and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Brendan, Margaret, and Devin McCarthy, also of Alexandria. A Memorial Mass will be offered Thursday, September 24th at 11 o'clock from St. Frances Cabrini RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal Shrine, 475 E. Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
