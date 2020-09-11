1/
Eileen Baldwin
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baldwin, Eileen, - 97, of Warrington, PA, formerly of Brigantine NJ and more recently Warrington PA passed away on Sunday, September 6th. Eileen was born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia where she lived with her parents, John and Anna McKinney, until they died and then with her husband John Baldwin who proceeded her in death in 1997. Back in the early 1950s they purchased a summer home in Brigantine NJ and spent summer weekends there. Then when they both retired in the 90's they moved to Brigantine on a full time basis. And then in 2010, Eileen moved to Doylestown PA. Family is having a private burial at Laurel Memorial Park Egg Harbor Twp on Sat September 12, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved