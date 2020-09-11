Baldwin, Eileen, - 97, of Warrington, PA, formerly of Brigantine NJ and more recently Warrington PA passed away on Sunday, September 6th. Eileen was born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia where she lived with her parents, John and Anna McKinney, until they died and then with her husband John Baldwin who proceeded her in death in 1997. Back in the early 1950s they purchased a summer home in Brigantine NJ and spent summer weekends there. Then when they both retired in the 90's they moved to Brigantine on a full time basis. And then in 2010, Eileen moved to Doylestown PA. Family is having a private burial at Laurel Memorial Park Egg Harbor Twp on Sat September 12, 2020.



