Massey, Eileen Marguerite (Gonzales), - 94, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully at The Shores United Methodist Communities, Ocean City, NJ on Friday September 4, 2020. Born in New York (1926) she lived in Milford Massachusetts and the New York City area before moving to Sea Isle City, NJ. She worked as an executive assistant in the financial sector of New York City where she was highly sought after, before heading to Sea Isle City to marry her love Paul Massey. She volunteered at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital from 1990 to 2000 where she received the "Special Touch Award". She also volunteered for the City of Sea Isle City as a clerk in the Municipal Clerks office and proceeded on to a permanent position. She worked there till June 2015. She served on the Board of the Cape May County Library and was a member of the Republican Woman of Cape May County. Eileen was proceeded in death by her husband Paul Massey, Her parents Edmond D. and Mary C. (Sullivan) Gonzales, her brother Edmond D. Gonzales (Constance) and nephew Edmond D. Gonzales (Pamela). Her funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food bank in your community; or in honor of her nephew who just lost his life in 2020 a donation to a relief fund for local musicians. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
