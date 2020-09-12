1/
Elsie Elizabeth Kiss
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kiss, Elsie Elizabeth, - 94, passed away at Preferred Care at Absecon on September 1, 2020. Born in Hazelton, PA, she lived in Mercerville, Robbinsville, and more recently Egg Harbor Township, NJ. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School, worked for Grant's Department Store for several years until retirement, and was a Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of Mercerville Fire Co. and of Washington Township. Elsie was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Linwood, NJ. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and knitting. She is survived by her sons, Russell Kiss (Lana) and David Kiss (Deborah); sister, Lucille Carr (Jack); grandchildren, Christine McGrath (Robert), Michael Maurer, Zachary Kiss, Noah Kiss (Ashley); and Amanda Kiss; great grandchildren, Jenna McGrath, Jayne McGrath, Max Maurer, Mitchell Maurer, Sage Kiss and Aurora Kiss, and several nieces and nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by her beloved husband David Kiss; brother Franklin Fritzinger; sisters Mabel Eib and Hazel Roth. A memorial service will be held privately. Memorials may be given to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved