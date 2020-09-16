Booth, Evelyn Marie, - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, (Tootsie) passed away at the age of 70 on September 13, 2020. She was born in Somers Point, NJ. However, she was raised and schooled in Pleasantville NJ. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Walter. She will be remembered by her husband Dennis Booth Sr., Also three children Rodney(son in law) and Denise Swanner, Dennis Booth Jr., Donny Booth, Chuck (brother), and Judy Walter. She also will be remembered by her 7 Grandchildren. Bryan, Charles and Kody Swanner, Zoey and Heidi Booth, Jocelyn and Shaina Booth, and Great Grandchild Addison Swanner. The family will be holding a private service. Arrangements by and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com