Evelyn Marie Booth
1950 - 2020
Booth, Evelyn Marie, - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, (Tootsie) passed away at the age of 70 on September 13, 2020. She was born in Somers Point, NJ. However, she was raised and schooled in Pleasantville NJ. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Walter. She will be remembered by her husband Dennis Booth Sr., Also three children Rodney(son in law) and Denise Swanner, Dennis Booth Jr., Donny Booth, Chuck (brother), and Judy Walter. She also will be remembered by her 7 Grandchildren. Bryan, Charles and Kody Swanner, Zoey and Heidi Booth, Jocelyn and Shaina Booth, and Great Grandchild Addison Swanner. The family will be holding a private service. Arrangements by and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. -
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609)641-0065
