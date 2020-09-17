Weber, Frances E. (Nee Capelli), - 82, of Hammonton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, NJ she was a lifelong resident of the Hammonton area. Before retiring she worked in telemarketing where she enjoyed her daily conversations with customers. Prior to this Frances was a Supervisor of the uniform department at for SJ Laundry in Hammonton. She enjoyed gardening, camping, boating, and fishing with her husband Ed and her family whom she loved unconditionally. Her family and many friends will miss Frances amazing, bright infectious smile that lit up any room she was in. She was a longtime active and faithful member of the Hammonton Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, Sunday school teacher and also helped with Vacation Bible School. Mrs. Weber was predeceased by her parents Charles & Laura May Capelli. Her loyal and loving husband Edward C. Weber. Her daughter, Deborah J. Marro. Her sister Laura "Pat" Schleyer. She is survived by one daughter, Frances Bertino (John). Four grandchildren, Jamie L. Coke (Larry), John E. Bertino (Grace), Anthony J. "AJ" Marro, Krystal L. Marro, two great-grandchildren, Caleb P. and Connor J. Bertino, and one brother, Charles Capelli Of Vineland. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammonton Baptist Church, 19 S. Third Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or to Camp Haluwasa, 377 Ehrke Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037. For info or to post condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com