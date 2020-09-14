Evans, Jr., Frank B., - aged 96 of Ventnor City, N.J. passed away of natural causes at home on September 11th, 2020. Frank was born and raised in Atlantic City, attending Atlantic City High School where he was active in sports and a member of Bones Fraternity. Just prior to graduation, W.W.II broke out and Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army-Air Force serving as a high speed radio specialist on Emirau Island in the South Pacific for over three years.
Frank returned from the war to Absecon Island and married Virginia 'Jean' Gerner of Atlantic City in 1947. Together they raised their six children while Frank worked in the family T.V. business, A&P Supermarkets, assorted side jobs and finally his career work with the City of Ventnor to provide for his family, turning every paycheck over to Jean to manage the money. Frank also helped to construct and then manage the Ventnor Ice Skating Rink, retiring in the early 1990's and traveling a bit while enjoying woodworking hobbies and his grandchildren.
Frank was pre-deceased by Jean in 2002, his parents; Frank, Sr. and Mabel Bert, his sister Ruth and his brothers; Burt, Richard, Donald and Jack. Frank is survived by his six children; Frank, Patti, Robert (Linda), William (Debbie), Jean (Mark), and Ruth (Kathy). Ten grandchildren; Michael, Ryan, Scott, Jill, Mark, Shawna, Robert, Eric, Juliet and Nicholas and seven great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday September 16th from 6-8 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Graveside services with military honors will be held, the following day, Thursday Sept. 17th, 11am, at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
