1/1
Frederick Ira Milburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milburn, Frederick Ira, - 79, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. . Fred was born to Ira and Helen Milburn (predeceased) on February 1, 1941. Fred was preceded in death by his first wife of 27 years Barbara "Bobbie" Milburn (Falarz), his brother, Ira "Buddy" Milburn, and step Grand-daughter Christina Kraft. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 27 years Doris Milburn (Ade), his sons, Darren Milburn (Terry), and Brian Milburn (Michelle DiPaolo). Stepdaughters, Kelly Hubbs and Casey Kraft. Step Grandchildren, Brian Kraft (Brielle), Joshua Kraft, Kelsey Kraft, Ethan Hubbs, and Cindy Gulla. Step Great-Grandson, Zachary Melvin. His sister in law, Barbara Milburn. Nieces, Stephanie Nowak (Chris), and Christy Miller (David). Family and Friends may gather in remembrance of Fred from 9:30 - 11:00 on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330, Immediately following we will proceed to the Cemetery at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 12th Avenue, Dorothy, New Jersey 08317. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved