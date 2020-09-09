Milburn, Frederick Ira, - 79, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. . Fred was born to Ira and Helen Milburn (predeceased) on February 1, 1941. Fred was preceded in death by his first wife of 27 years Barbara "Bobbie" Milburn (Falarz), his brother, Ira "Buddy" Milburn, and step Grand-daughter Christina Kraft. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 27 years Doris Milburn (Ade), his sons, Darren Milburn (Terry), and Brian Milburn (Michelle DiPaolo). Stepdaughters, Kelly Hubbs and Casey Kraft. Step Grandchildren, Brian Kraft (Brielle), Joshua Kraft, Kelsey Kraft, Ethan Hubbs, and Cindy Gulla. Step Great-Grandson, Zachary Melvin. His sister in law, Barbara Milburn. Nieces, Stephanie Nowak (Chris), and Christy Miller (David). Family and Friends may gather in remembrance of Fred from 9:30 - 11:00 on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330, Immediately following we will proceed to the Cemetery at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 12th Avenue, Dorothy, New Jersey 08317. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)