1/1
George C. "Rusty" Miller III
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller III, George C. "Rusty", - 70, of Swainton, NJ, It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George "Rusty" Miller who passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Rusty was born May 24, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George C. and Anna Mae Miller, Jr. From an early age, he dedicated his life to be a servant of God and the Lord's name and renown were the desires of his heart ever since. He was a husband, father, brother, teacher, musician, fisherman & friend. Rusty made his work a mission field. His 41-year career in education culminated in serving as a High School Administrator for the Cape May County Technical School for 27 years. He was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, served faithfully in the choir and held various leadership positions on church committees. Rusty demonstrated deep care for his community through his involvement with the Church Food Pantry and Cape Issues Committee. Rusty was gifted in seeing the best in others, a fast friend, and a strong leader of a beautiful family. He was an avid fisherman and shared his passion with all. He could light up any room (or boat), his deep joy in the Lord radiated in all he did. He is survived by his wife, Patty, his children: Adam (Jackie), Drew (Katie), Kent (Shayna) and Laura; along with his three brothers: Lee (Debbie), Mark (Barbara), and Steve (Holly). His family is dedicated to carrying on his legacy in the wake of the blessing he has left behind. A public viewing will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:30am at the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A private service will be held Saturday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rusty's name to the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House for the Church Street Christian School. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
6094657458
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved