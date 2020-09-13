1/
George E. Breese Jr.
Breese, George E., Jr., - 67, of Absecon, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center, Galloway Township. He was born in Neptune Township.

George was a graduate of Freehold High School, Class of 1971.

He and his father operated the Breese Lumber Company, Imlaystown. After that he was a dealer at Trump Tower in Atlantic City and a greeter for Sam's Club, Pleasantville.

His wife, Leigh Blatchley Breese, died in 1981.

Surviving are two sisters, Kathleen Donovan and Gale Gahler; and a brother-in-law, Bill Donovan, all of Fort Pierce, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold at a later date. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2020.
