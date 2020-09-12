Giorgio Scotto Di Vetta

Scotto Di Vetta, Giorgio, - 53, of Hammonton, NJ passed away on September 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with a brief illness. Born in Monte di Procida, Naples Italy, Giorgio came to the United States in 1981 at the age of 14. He worked at Brother's pizza for many years eventually buying the business with his brother Geremia in 1997. He was a force in the kitchen and the king behind the pizza counter. He treated all his customers like family. His delicious food, infectious smile, and big expressive eyes will be remembered by all who knew him. Giorgio is predeceased by his father Mario Scotto Di Vetta. He is survived by his Mother Filomena Scotto Di Vetta (nee Petrone). His loving wife of 30 years Lori ( nee Colasurdo), Son Mario (Katie-Lynn), Beautiful granddaughter Olivia, Sister Anna Maria (Mike), Brother Geremia (Giuseppina), Sister in law Joann Casey (Domenic), his beloved Brother's Pizza family, his nieces nephews, great nephews here and many cousins and relatives in Italy. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday September 14th, 2020 from 8:30-11:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of South Jersey 550 Mickle Blvd, Camden NJ 08103. To Share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
