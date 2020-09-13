1/1
Helena Patricia "Pat" Meier
1935 - 2020
Meier, Helena Patricia "Pat", - 84, of Seaville, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on 11/24/1935. Pat, blessed by true fate, met the love of her life, William Meier "Bill" during the last dance of the last evening of summer vacation at Karamac Resort in Poconos. The two married 5/10/1958 and started a new life together in Blackwood, NJ for 6 yrs. With their 3 children: Cathy, Patty and Michael. They then moved to Somers Point, NJ where they worked very hard to provide for a loving and fulfilling family for 31 yrs. Our lives where filled with wonderful memories of the many travels and vacations throughout those years. Pat was employed at Betty Bacharach for 6yrs. Then at AAA in Northfield, NJ for 19yrs. All while taking care of a beautiful home and family. She made many friends along the way and retired happily. Now empty nesters, Pat and Bill moved to Upper Twp., NJ f or 12yrs. Vacationing the winter months in Sarasota, Fla. which soon became a favorite and permanent residence for 12yrs. Until recent... 3yrs. Or so while missing family and health concerns drew them back to Seaville, NJ.

Pat is survived by her husband of 62yrs., William Meier "Bill", Her sister Mary Jenkins , sisters-in-law Betty Smith and Doris Fallon. Her daughter Cathy Calise (husband Michael), her grandsons Michael (wife Marjie), Kyle and Matthew. Her daughter Patty Green (husband Jay) her granddaughters Sarah and Shannon. Her son Michael. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Mikey (Calise),Ettabelle(Calise),Evelyn (Calise) and Cahya (Calise). When thinking of this gracious Wife, Mom and Nana please remember her selfless generosity and her laugh that would light up a room .

A Memorial Mass will be offered Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11 o'clock from Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass.

Burial will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in her name are suggested to Church of the Resurrection, Marmora, NJ 08223.

To view the memorial video or leave a condolence for the family visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish
SEP
23
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish
