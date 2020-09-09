1/1
Hilaire Joseph Sainson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilaire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sainson, Hilaire Joseph, - 68, of Chicago, IL, Formerly of Collings Lakes, NJ. Joe passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, at home. He was born September 15, 1951, in Chester, PA. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Doris Sainson; brothers, Allen and Bobby; sisters, Connie and Marie; and dogs Dink, Jasmine, and Frankie. Joe is survived by his children, Kimberly, Chad, and Timothy; his brother Rene (Donna); nieces Susan (Joshua), Tiffany, and Kelly; nephews Matt, Anthony, Joseph, Justin, and Jonathan; and a host of cherished family and friends. Joe served with the US Marine Corps. He coached many kids in the local Little League from 1987-1994. The love of his life was stock car racing. Joe was also passionate about breeding discus fish, graphic design, and politics. As per Joe's wishes, his body was donated to a research hospital. Donations can be made in honor of the Sainson Family to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, hdsa.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved