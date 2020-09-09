Sainson, Hilaire Joseph, - 68, of Chicago, IL, Formerly of Collings Lakes, NJ. Joe passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, at home. He was born September 15, 1951, in Chester, PA. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Doris Sainson; brothers, Allen and Bobby; sisters, Connie and Marie; and dogs Dink, Jasmine, and Frankie. Joe is survived by his children, Kimberly, Chad, and Timothy; his brother Rene (Donna); nieces Susan (Joshua), Tiffany, and Kelly; nephews Matt, Anthony, Joseph, Justin, and Jonathan; and a host of cherished family and friends. Joe served with the US Marine Corps. He coached many kids in the local Little League from 1987-1994. The love of his life was stock car racing. Joe was also passionate about breeding discus fish, graphic design, and politics. As per Joe's wishes, his body was donated to a research hospital. Donations can be made in honor of the Sainson Family to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, hdsa.org
