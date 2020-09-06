Fernandez, Irene, - 71, of Mays Landing, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Cooper University Hospital, Camden. She was born in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico to the late Juan and Maria Cabrera. Mrs. Fernandez worked for the Atlantic City Board of Education as a teacher. She taught Spanish at New York Avenue and the Uptown School and retired in 2010. Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandson and family and watching the Phillies and the 76 Sixers play. Irene is survived by: her husband, Gustavo Fernandez; daughter, Haydeliz Miranda (Vince); grandson, Antonino Gustavo Miranda; and a host of our family members and friends. Funeral services are private. A visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, New Jersey. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com