Jake Lowell Nawrocki
2002 - 2020
Nawrocki, Jake Lowell, - 18, of Northfield, died on Monday September 7, 2020. Born in Somers Point, he graduated as valedictorian of Cedar Creek High School Class of 2020 where he was a member of the National Honor Society, President of the Key Club, and was an active member of the Math Club and Academic Team and voted most involved. He was a four-year Varsity goalie for the Cedar Creek High School Lacrosse Team. He attended Villanova University where he majored in biochemistry. A sports fan, he was a passionate goalie in both hockey and lacrosse and loved playing pick-up basketball with the boys. An avid reader, he enjoyed listening to the Joe Rogan podcast, had the most contagious smile and loved making people laugh with his one-liners. He is survived by his father Robert Nawrocki (Dawn Fowler); his mother Deanna Krupp (Matthew Hankinson); his brother Robert Nawrocki and (Nic Hankinson); his aunts Kathryn Kudelka, Sherri Barrella, Raquel Ardente; his uncles Joseph Nawrocki, David Krewso and Frank Barrella and 11 cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 5 to 8pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday September 12 at 12:30 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221. Cremation will be private. All visitors must please abide by COVID 19 precautions.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. -
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609)641-0065
