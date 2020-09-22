James Magazzu

Magazzu, James, - 42, of Ventnor City, passed on September 15th, 2020. He is survived by His wife Jodi Magazzu and 2 sons Vincenzo and Pasquale, His father Anthony Magazzu Mother Marie McQueen and Duff McQueen, sister and family Nicole Calabrese, James, James Jr, and Nicolette. brother and sister in law Timothy and Rachel McQueen Colton, Lennon, Brother Anthony and Michelle Magazzu Nicholas and Ashley, Brother in Law Brett and Lynette Easterday, Abigail and Brynn. Friends may call Monday evening Sept. 21st 5-7 The Godfrey funeral home 4008 English Creek. A mass will be held Tuesday morning at 11 am St James Church 6415 Atlantic Ave. Ventnor., NJ



