Joan A. (Pace) Morris
1934 - 2020
Morris (nee Pace), Joan A., - 86, of Blue Anchor, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Mrs. Morris is survived by her children, Phillip Marchesani of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Steven Marchesani of Alabama, Barbara Marchesani of Hammonton, NJ, Toni Taylor of Vineland, NJ and Terri Veach of Vineland, NJ. She is also survived by her brother, Chuck Batdorf, 11 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.

Her viewing will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 8:00 pm. Interment will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4693 State Hwy 85, Chancellor, AL. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2020.
