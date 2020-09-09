1/1
Joan J. Rogers
Rogers, Joan J., - 85, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away September 3, 2020 @ Cooper University Hospital, Camden NJ. Born and raised in South River, NJ. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Donald E., three children; Donald J. (Debbie), Diane M. Manning, and Rosalie A. She was a beautiful grandmother to Stacie Rogers, Mark Manning (Rachel), and Mary Spositi (Scott) who are expecting triplets! Joan loved spending time with her family. She was a very loved member of the South Seaville Methodist Church and was active in the Women's Group and volunteer at the Thrift Shop. She was quite the crafter, specializing in painting, stained glass, sewing, ceramics. and especially gardening. Joan was always in the kitchen, usually baking something sweet for Don. She will be dearly missed. Services will be private, immediate family only. Arrangements have been entrusted to Godfreys Funeral Home in Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2020.
