Hackney, Joanne, - 65, of Northfield, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. She was a native of Atlantic City, NJ, and a resident of Northfield and Orlando, FL. She is the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy McGrath. She was a nurse for Shore Memorial Hospital for 38 years. Joanne enjoyed her trips to Disney and Key West, Fl. and cruising. She was a member of the Miss America Organization and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church Linwood. Survived by her husband Wayne, her daughter Kelly, sister Barbara Bowen (Russell); Brother Bobbie McGrath; niece Lori Copsey and nephew Russel Bowen and great-nieces and nephews Madison, James "J.J.", Jackson, Margaret, and William and also a host of other extended family members. A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 3 PM until 5 PM. at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Atlantic County Humane Society. Arrangements by and condolences at www. adams-perfect.com