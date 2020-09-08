Thomas, John Arthur, - 93, of Atlantic City, died peacefully at home surrounded on September 1, 2020. He was born December 6, 1926, in Newark, NJ. John attended public school elementary and high school in New Jersey prior to entering the United States Army where honorably served in the South Pacific. After his discharge in 1946, he returned to New Jersey and earned a Bachelor's from Rutgers University. He was hired by the Newark Board of Education. In 1952, John Arthur Thomas married, Elizabeth Lee Nowlin. They were blessed with daughters, Patricia and Pamela. John later attended Columbia University Graduate School and earned a Master of Education from Rutgers University. He also became the first African American coach in the Newark School District for track and field. He later served as the Director of the Camden New Jersey Educational Development Program, Senior Manager for the Education Division of RCA Service Company, Regional Director of Leadership Training for the United States Civil Service Commission (Region 2 – NY, NJ, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands), Professor at Rutgers University School of Education, and as an Adjunct Professor of African American Studies at Rutgers University-New Brunswick Campus. John was a longtime member of the Democratic Committee of Essex County. He served as the Statewide Deputy Director of Constituent Services and Deputy Campaign Manager for the United State Senator Frank Lautenberg. Left to cherish the memory of his life are his beloved daughters, Patricia Thomas Wilson, Esq., and Pamela Thomas Fields (Durwood C. Pinkett); triplet granddaughters, Sarah, Patricia, and Victoria; grandsons, Jacques and Giovanni; goddaughters, Angel Hicks and Maria Johnson; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held Noon, Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Richard Squires Pavilion of Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50 Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
