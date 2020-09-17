1/1
Joseph J. "Joe" Maley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maley, Joseph (Joe) J., - 73, of Absecon, NJ passed peacefully away in his home surrounded by his friends, loved ones, and his beloved dog Murphy on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born September 23, 1946, in Pottsville, PA, he lived in Minersville, PA prior to moving to Absecon, NJ, and graduated from Nativity B.V.M. High School in 1964, and Reading Business Institute in 1966. Joe served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 and was a veteran of the Viet-Nam war where he served with honor. Joseph was Catholic and a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon NJ. Joe worked in the insurance and finance business and later in retirement was a dedicated member of VFW Post 9462 in Absecon, NJ where he tended bar, served as Chaplain, Junior Vice, and Senior Vice Commander, and could be found raising money for veterans through the distribution of Poppies in front of Shoprite. Joe was a passionate fan of Notre Dame football and many times a furious Philadelphia Eagles fan. Joe a.k.a. to his friends as "Bull!" excelled in sports especially baseball as a catcher and was part of the Yorkville Hose Champion slow-pitch softball team; he loved to golf but had a terrible slice. Joe loved to eat, but especially cook, grill, and feed his family and friends; if you left his home hungry it was your own fault. Survivors include spouse Barbara Maclean; sons Patrick (Tracy), and Michael (Leandra), brother Bob, sister Mary Kay Rinaldo (Jay), grandchildren Griffin, Madelyn, Jack, and Lila Maley, step-daughter Linda Evans (Bob), step-grandchildren Bob, Eric, and Juliette Evans. Joseph was preceded in death by Father Joseph and Mother Mary, and grandson Matthew James Maley, step-son Chuck Maclean. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, September 18th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 19th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 1pm on Monday, September 21st at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Absecon V.F.W. or the Absecon Ambulance Squad. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd
Linwood, NJ 08221
(609) 653-1881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Barbara,Bob.Mary Kay and families
We were sadden to hear Joe had passed.
When we were in his company he always had
something funny to say that made us laugh.
He will be missed. Mike and Dorothy Kaye
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved