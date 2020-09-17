Maley, Joseph (Joe) J., - 73, of Absecon, NJ passed peacefully away in his home surrounded by his friends, loved ones, and his beloved dog Murphy on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born September 23, 1946, in Pottsville, PA, he lived in Minersville, PA prior to moving to Absecon, NJ, and graduated from Nativity B.V.M. High School in 1964, and Reading Business Institute in 1966. Joe served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 and was a veteran of the Viet-Nam war where he served with honor. Joseph was Catholic and a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon NJ. Joe worked in the insurance and finance business and later in retirement was a dedicated member of VFW Post 9462 in Absecon, NJ where he tended bar, served as Chaplain, Junior Vice, and Senior Vice Commander, and could be found raising money for veterans through the distribution of Poppies in front of Shoprite. Joe was a passionate fan of Notre Dame football and many times a furious Philadelphia Eagles fan. Joe a.k.a. to his friends as "Bull!" excelled in sports especially baseball as a catcher and was part of the Yorkville Hose Champion slow-pitch softball team; he loved to golf but had a terrible slice. Joe loved to eat, but especially cook, grill, and feed his family and friends; if you left his home hungry it was your own fault. Survivors include spouse Barbara Maclean; sons Patrick (Tracy), and Michael (Leandra), brother Bob, sister Mary Kay Rinaldo (Jay), grandchildren Griffin, Madelyn, Jack, and Lila Maley, step-daughter Linda Evans (Bob), step-grandchildren Bob, Eric, and Juliette Evans. Joseph was preceded in death by Father Joseph and Mother Mary, and grandson Matthew James Maley, step-son Chuck Maclean. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, September 18th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 19th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 1pm on Monday, September 21st at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Absecon V.F.W. or the Absecon Ambulance Squad. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com