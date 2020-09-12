1/1
Joseph T. Goukler Jr.
1943 - 2020
Goukler Jr, Joseph T, - 77, of Atlantic City , NJ, On September 5, 2020, Joseph T Goukler Jr, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 77. Joe was born on April 16, 1943 in Audubon, NJ to Joseph Sr and Florence (Peterson) Goukler. Joe spent his youth growing up in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, NJ, a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of 1961. On May 23, 1964, he married Maureen DiNoto. Together they raised two children Joey and Roseann. Joe served in the Air Force as a weapons mechanic before becoming an Atlantic City Fireman. As Joe rose through the ranks of the ACFD he continued his education earning a BA degree from ACCC. Joe retired in 1992 as the Chief of the Fire Bureau. He continued serving on the State of NJ Fire Code Enforcement Board, until as a retiree he relocated to Orlando, Florida with his wife and daughter. Joe loved traveling, golf and spending time with his family. He was a supportive father, loving husband and well respected fireman. Joe was preceded in death by his father Joe Sr, and his mother Florence and his daughter Roseann. He is survived by his wife Maureen, son Joe (wife Lauren), brother Barry (wife Pat), sister Barbara and four grandchildren Alex, Lauren, Andrew and Nicholas. With the uncertainty of the times, a family memorial service will be held at a later date for both Joe and Roseann in NJ. We ask friends, family and co-workers to take a minute and hug the ones you love, for time passes by to quickly. Cherish the memories of those we love and continue living life to its fullest.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
