Joseph W. Denan
Denan, Joseph W., - 56, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away after a long battle with illness on September 18, 2020. Joe fought a long and hard fight for which he should be admired. He was an ardent traveler who saw the world with his husband and other family; Italy was his favorite place to visit. He also loved anything musical, including spontaneous trips to Broadway to see a show, or indulging David's love of baseball at Fenway Park. A foodie and wonderful cook, Joe also enjoyed dinners out with family and friends. He will be missed for his quick wit, his ability to put others before himself, his giving nature, and his love of his family. Joe is survived by his husband, David Kallen, and their five dogs; his siblings, Frank (Sherry), Marie, Michael (Sharon), and Karen (Nick); as well as his nieces, nephews, and grandnephews. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Marie; and his sister, Carol. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5pm until 6pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point. A private service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlantic County Humane Society at http://humanesocietyac.org/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel. www.rothgoldsteins.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2020.
