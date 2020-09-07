1/
Julio "Jules" Carralero
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carralero, Julio " Jules", - 59, of Henderson, Nevada, Julio Carralero Jr. affectionately known to his family and close friends as "Jules" peacefully passed away on August 29th, 2020, at the age of 59 years old. Jules was born on December 10th, 1960, he was the oldest of two children to Hope and Julio Carralero of Absecon, New Jersey and Treasure Island, Florida. Jules and his wife Erlinda were residents of Henderson, Nevada, and for the last 25 years, Jules organized and prepared food to feed the homeless population of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Jules was an avid Skin diver and loved to dive the Jersey Shore and Lake Meade for many years. Jules enjoyed being with his family and friends at every opportunity. Jules is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Erlinda, his sister Angela Carralero and Brother-in-law Harry Brenner of San Diego and nephew Matthew Brenner, along with many Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles throughout the country along with numerous friends as well as his loving dogs Lucky, Sam, Daisy, and Louis. Jules was a proud Alumni of UNLV Las Vegas and worked his entire Food and Beverage Director career in many fine Casino Hotels in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Jules was very much loved by many and will be sorely missed by his family in Hawaii and all whose lives he touched in his lifetime. Services to honor Jules are pending due to due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society of Las Vegas in honor of Jules.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
4460 East Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ 85018
8007211914
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
RIP. We were friends for a lifetime. You will be missed. My thoughts are with your wife.
Cathy Michel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved