Leslie, Keith D., - 54, of Galloway, departed this life and entered eternal rest on September 14, 2020. Keith was born on March 7, 1966, to the late Cedric Leslie and Gail (Turner) Ravenell in Somers Point, NJ. Keith graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1984 and attended Bloomfield College in Bloomfield, NJ and Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. Keith returned home and worked various jobs in the casinos. He was later employed by Seaview Marriott Resort in Galloway, Wash's Inn in Pleasantville, and most recently worked as a Manager at Kelsey and Kim's Southern Cuisine in Atlantic City. Keith, affectionately known as Halsey and Talladean, was well-respected and loved by many. He had a magnetic personality and inspired others to want more out of life. He enjoyed shooting pool with his custom-made pool sticks, sports betting, and watching his Dallas Cowboys. Keith was known for his unique style and generous spirit. He was a go-getter with an unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit with amazing networking abilities. His family meant everything to him and he enjoyed life to the fullest on his own terms. Keith was predeceased by his father, Cedric Leslie; paternal grandmother, Laverne Leslie, and maternal grandparents, Lois Turner and Richard Wakefield. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Sherry Spence-Leslie of Galloway; his children: Keirra Leslie and Kadeem Middleton of Atlantic City and DaShera Spence of Galloway; his mother, Gail Ravenell of Pleasantville; his siblings: Marlon Leslie of Atlantic City, Cedric (Janaya) Leslie of Las Vegas, NV, Denise (Damiko) Brown of Ontario, CA, Alain Leslie of Ontario, CA; Frankie Nero, Quamir and Qynaja Parker of Pleasantville; his paternal aunts and uncle: Elaine Leslie, David Leslie, Nona Jones, Elisha Leslie, and Denise Ramsey; his maternal aunts and uncles: Hurley (Loretta) Turner, Joan Murrell, Marva (Lee) Speller, and Debra Pacquette; his Godmother, Doris Wimberly; his nieces and nephews: Marlon T. Leslie, Malayah, Mariyah, and Kashes Leslie, Blake Brown and Zania Philo; two brothers-in-law: Dwayne Corbitt of Mooresville, NC and James Corbitt, Jr. of and a host of cousins, Godchildren, extended family, and friends. The public viewing is at 9AM, Family Viewing is at 10AM and the funeral begins at 11AM, at St Paul AME Church 1203 Harrison Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ Burial is at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.



