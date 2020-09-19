1/1
Keith Denton Leslie
1966 - 2020
Leslie, Keith Denton, - 54, of Galloway, departed this life and entered eternal rest on September 14, 2020. Keith was born on March 7, 1966, to the late Cedric Leslie and Gail (Turner) Ravenell in Somers Point, NJ. Keith graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1984 and attended Bloomfield College in Bloomfield, NJ, and Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. Keith returned home and worked various jobs in the casinos. He was later employed by Seaview Marriott Resort in Galloway, Wash's Inn in Pleasantville, and most recently worked as a Manager at Kelsey and Kim's Southern Cuisine in Atlantic City. Keith, affectionately known as Halsey and Talladean, was well-respected and loved by many. He had a magnetic personality and inspired others to want more out of life. He enjoyed shooting pool with his custom-made pool sticks, sports betting, and watching his Dallas Cowboys. Keith was known for his unique style and generous spirit. He was a go-getter with an unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit with amazing networking abilities. His family meant everything to him and he enjoyed life to the fullest on his own terms. Keith was predeceased by his father, Cedric Leslie; paternal grandmother, Laverne Leslie, and maternal grandparents, Lois Turner and Richard Wakefield. Keith Denton Leslie leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Sherry Spence-Leslie of Galloway; his children: Keira Leslie, Kadeem Middleton, Atlanta, Ga DaShera Spence of Atlantic City and Kadeem Middleton of Atlanta, GA; his mother, Gail Ravenell of Pleasantville; his siblings: Marlon Leslie of Pleasantville, Cedric (Janaya) Leslie of Las Vegas, NV, Denise (Damiko) Brown of Ontario, CA, Alain Leslie of Ontario, CA and Frankie Nero of Pleasantville; his paternal aunts and uncle: Elaine Leslie, David Leslie, Nona Jones, Elisha Leslie, and Denise Ramsey; his maternal aunts and uncles: Hurley (Loretta) Turner, Joan Murrell, Marva (Lee) Speller, and Debra Pacquette; his Godmother, Doris Wimberly; his nieces and nephews: Marlon T. Leslie, Malayah, Mariyah, and Kashes Leslie, Blake Brown and Zania Philo; and a host of cousins, God-children, extended family, and friends. A public viewing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 9:00 AM, Family viewing at 10AM funeral service at 11AM, at St. Paul AME Church 1203 Harrison Ave Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Burial: Mt Calvary Cemetery, EHT, NJ Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
09:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
SEP
21
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St
Pleasantville, NJ 08232
(609) 383-9994
