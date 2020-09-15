1/1
Kevin James Rausch
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rausch, Kevin James, - 61, On Sunday, September 13, 2020, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, peacefully passed away at the age of 61, after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Joan Rausch of Absecon, NJ. Kevin is survived by his children, Dylan, and Miranda Rausch. In addition to his sisters, Mary (Garry) Schultz and Eileen (Keith) Land, Kevin will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and their families, as well as by a host of close friends, former ACIT students, and colleagues, and his Breathe EZ customers. On behalf of Kevin, his family thanks you for your visits, and the cards/texts you sent to him during his illness. Kevin's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to AtlantiCare Hospice and the caregivers from Griswold Home Care who gave Kevin their love, friendship, and devoted care during his long illness. Due to Covid-19, a private service and interment will be held for Kevin at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Those who wish to celebrate Kevin's life are encouraged to make a donation in his name to the ALS organization (http://donate.als.org/). Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ 08201
(609) 641-0071
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parsels Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved