Rausch, Kevin James, - 61, On Sunday, September 13, 2020, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, peacefully passed away at the age of 61, after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Joan Rausch of Absecon, NJ. Kevin is survived by his children, Dylan, and Miranda Rausch. In addition to his sisters, Mary (Garry) Schultz and Eileen (Keith) Land, Kevin will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and their families, as well as by a host of close friends, former ACIT students, and colleagues, and his Breathe EZ customers. On behalf of Kevin, his family thanks you for your visits, and the cards/texts you sent to him during his illness. Kevin's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to AtlantiCare Hospice and the caregivers from Griswold Home Care who gave Kevin their love, friendship, and devoted care during his long illness. Due to Covid-19, a private service and interment will be held for Kevin at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Those who wish to celebrate Kevin's life are encouraged to make a donation in his name to the ALS organization (http://donate.als.org/
