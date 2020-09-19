Womack, Kimberly Ann, - 53, of Williamstown, departed this life Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Kimberly (Kim) was born in Atlantic City, NJ on November 12, 1966, to Carl Ray and the late Janice Womack. Kim graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1985. In 1988, Kim started working as a Housekeeping Supervisor at the Atlantis Hotel & Casino/Trump Regency. Kim was the Assistant Director of Marketing for Trump Plaza for 13 years before becoming the Director of Marketing for the rest of her career at Trump Plaza. Kim then became the Secretary for Robinson Small Learning Center. Kim was a Christian and she loved the Lord. Kim was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church in which she sang on the choir. Kim created a successful business known as Kween of Tarts, in which she is known for her cakes and famous chili. In December 2019, Kim received an Associates Degree in Business Administration from Strayer University. Kim is predeceased by her mother Janice Womack and sister Carla Ray McKoy. Kim leaves to cherish her memories; her father Carl Ray, her son Yasin Ingrum, two sisters Gwendolyn Ray and Charlotte Ray of Durham NC, and a host of aunts, cousins, relatives, and friends.



