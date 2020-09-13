Novasack, Laura J. (Idzik), - 93, of South Seaville, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. She was born in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia to Joanna (Kanach) and Jacenty Idzik and was predeceased by all of her siblings, their spouses, and by her husband, Leo. Laura moved to South Seaville in 1968 following her marriage to Leo Novasack, co-owner of the Novasack Turf Farm. She was a parishioner of Saint Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court of Our Lady of Mercy #1655 for over 50 years. Laura and Leo loved to travel and spent their winters in Boynton Beach, Florida. Laura will be missed by her devoted caregivers/guardians, Jan Zimmerman, Carol Rominiecki, and Tom Rominiecki; her niece, Joanne Koszarek; and her nephew, Frank Hoff. She remains in the hearts of many more nieces and nephews of the Idzik and Novasack families. Laura will be remembered for her generosity, hospitality, her love of family and, of course, shopping. A special thank you to the staff at Spring Village at Galloway and Grace Hospice for the dedicated care they gave to Laura during her time there. Funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura's name to Catholic Daughters of America, Court of Our Lady of Mercy #1655, 110 43rd Street, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Condolences at www.radzieta.com