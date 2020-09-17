1/1
Leon Robert "Bobby" Clark
1940 - 2020
Clark, Leon Robert "Bobby", - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, A Celebration! "Pop" peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on September 10, 2020. Bobby was born on July 11, 1940, in Atlantic City, NJ to Howard and Mildred Clark (nee Smithson), the fifth of six children. Having done gas conversions for business' all around the country Bobby eventually settled down and started a family in Southern California where he was known as UB (Uncle Bob) and always had a fun open door policy for family and friends. Missing his mother and siblings, Bobby came back to New Jersey where he finished his career as a limousine driver for the Golden Nugget Casino. In the early 1980s, Bobby started attending Greentree Church where he was saved by grace. He fell in love with the Word of God, started to use creative ways to spread the gospel, and handed out tracts wherever he went. His heart was for all children to know and love Jesus and to memorize scripture. Pop was involved in many children's ministries and even went on a missions trip to Belarus at age 74 for a kids summer camp. Pop continued spreading the gospel until the very end Bobby is preceded by his sisters and brothers Josephine Coyle, Howard Clark Jr., Lydia Mae Burwell, Lois Peachy Clark, and George Clark. Surviving are his son Lee Clark with wife Rebecca and his daughter Kimberly Eaves with husband Duane along with his grandchildren Joshua Clark and Alec, April, Aidan, Alli, and Alivia Eaves who continue his legacy in joy! A Memorial for Bobby Clark is planned for Saturday, September 19 at 3:30pm which will be streamed live on the Facebook Page named Bobby Pop Clark Memorial. In lieu of flowers, those wanting to honor Pops commitment to the gospel of Christ can contribute to His grandchildren's Christian Education fund care of Gospel of Grace Church. 4550 Ocean Heights Avenue, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Thelma Williams
Acquaintance
