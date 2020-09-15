1/
Lillian (Boyar) Blutinger
Blutinger, Lillian (nee Boyar), - 99, of Mays Landing, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Lillian was the valedictorian of Ocean City High School, Class of 1939. She was the owner and operator of Boyar's Market in Ocean City from 1945 until 1981, along with her husband Bernard and her brother-in-law Irving Newborn. After her retirement from Boyar's, Lillian's main objective was to keep her granddaughter Lori happy and entertained with their long walks on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Her other joy was spending our inheritance at the casinos of Atlantic City. Beloved mother of Robert (Sharon); grandmother of Lori Kashdan (Matthew); and great grandmother to three great-grandchildren. Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Bernard. As per the family's request, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local Autism charities. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
